135 / 365
Calm corner
I know I've shared this scene with you before, but I just can't resist a fresh shot whenever I do this walk.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
26th August 2022 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seascape
Maggiemae
ace
That's good that you have the focus right through the trees which your camera may have decided that should be the focus!
August 31st, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
A beautiful beach scene & well worth sharing again..
August 31st, 2022
