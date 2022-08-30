Previous
Evening of the sooty oyster catcher by pusspup
136 / 365

Evening of the sooty oyster catcher

continuing the ocean theme of my extras album for now, we were so lucky with the light and skies during this evening walk, and to top it off there was an oyster catcher just begging to be photographed! Most likely BOB
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Renee Salamon ace
Gorgeous scene and lighting
September 2nd, 2022  
Annie D ace
simply stunning :)
September 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
A magical capture of this beautiful scene, those clouds add a bit of drama.
September 2nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So calming ! fav
September 2nd, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful POV.
September 2nd, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous scene!
September 2nd, 2022  
