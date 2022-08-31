Previous
Next
Sherwood Homestead by pusspup
137 / 365

Sherwood Homestead

A lovely hike in the Spring sunshine today, although a very brisk winter wind persisted in the beginning we were quite warm in the end.
Information on this unique site in the Aussie bush:
the remains of the Sherwood Homestead and gardens, first established by Henry and Eliza Philips in 1863. All that remains of the actual homestead is some stones from the fireplace, however a number of exotic trees show the layout of the site. In spring, many thousands of daffodils flourish, which likely date back to the time of the Phillips occupation. The garden was once delightful with flowers, cherry trees, apples, walnuts, raspberry bushes and more. On Ropers Hill, overlooking the site, the stump of a once massive oak tree still stands.
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, this is lovely!
September 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
such a great capture of this magical scene, it was have been quite a sight in those days. Love the interesting narrative.
September 3rd, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
How lovely, and especially to see daffs in August
September 3rd, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
So very beautiful..
September 3rd, 2022  
Annie D ace
What a beautiful scene
September 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise