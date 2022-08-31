Sherwood Homestead

A lovely hike in the Spring sunshine today, although a very brisk winter wind persisted in the beginning we were quite warm in the end.

Information on this unique site in the Aussie bush:

the remains of the Sherwood Homestead and gardens, first established by Henry and Eliza Philips in 1863. All that remains of the actual homestead is some stones from the fireplace, however a number of exotic trees show the layout of the site. In spring, many thousands of daffodils flourish, which likely date back to the time of the Phillips occupation. The garden was once delightful with flowers, cherry trees, apples, walnuts, raspberry bushes and more. On Ropers Hill, overlooking the site, the stump of a once massive oak tree still stands.