Hell for leather littlies by pusspup
Hell for leather littlies

Like buzzing bees after the honey, off the starting line and heading for trouble!

The little guys (and girls) on the track. Some of them were really moving!
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Christina ace
The competitive streak starts early! great shot
July 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful action shot and scene, so glad I have girls ;-)
July 25th, 2023  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana Diana there were quite a few girls there and some were really flying!! While I secretly agree with you, its good to see a bit of equity creeping in to the sport :)
July 25th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Great fun. It all looks safe and well managed. I can imagine the noise.
July 25th, 2023  
