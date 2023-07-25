Sign up
Previous
309 / 365
Hell for leather littlies
Like buzzing bees after the honey, off the starting line and heading for trouble!
The little guys (and girls) on the track. Some of them were really moving!
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
4
0
Wylie
Tags
motocross
Christina
ace
The competitive streak starts early! great shot
July 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful action shot and scene, so glad I have girls ;-)
July 25th, 2023
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Diana there were quite a few girls there and some were really flying!! While I secretly agree with you, its good to see a bit of equity creeping in to the sport :)
July 25th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Great fun. It all looks safe and well managed. I can imagine the noise.
July 25th, 2023
