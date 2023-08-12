Sign up
319 / 365
Take 3
In response to those who liked the black and white version but wanted the yellow wattle, here's a hybrid to consider!
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
4
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
August 16th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I like the subtle tones.
August 16th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Wow what fantastic
August 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love this!
August 16th, 2023
