360 / 365
Ancient jigsaw
Every street we turn down offers up new vistas. Couldn’t resist this collection of colours.
L’isle de La Sorgue.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th September 2023 7:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
Susan Wakely
ace
Great blocks of colour.
September 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
Pretty tones of color.
September 28th, 2023
