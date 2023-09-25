Previous
Ancient jigsaw
Ancient jigsaw

Every street we turn down offers up new vistas. Couldn’t resist this collection of colours.
L’isle de La Sorgue.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Susan Wakely ace
Great blocks of colour.
September 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
Pretty tones of color.
September 28th, 2023  
