Previous
Photo 491
A walk in the botanic gardens
A mega composite of flowers and creatures spotted on my walk.
BoB
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
6
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
composite
Diana
ace
I am so envious of your talent as PS knowledge, do you work in the artsy field?
A stunning composite of these beautifully chosen critters and flowers.
February 19th, 2024
moni kozi
This is outstanding!
February 19th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Well done. Great image.
February 19th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Gosh, you are clever! The rook is bowed down by a red flower and heaven knows what else is happening. Shadows and light just right! fav
February 19th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
I just love it! I'd have that one framed.
February 19th, 2024
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thanks Diana, I guess you could say that. I'm a retired research scientist, I always thought that was in the creative field!
@monikozi
thank you Moni, it took a while to get right!
@johnfalconer
thanks John, fun to create
@maggiemae
thanks Maggie, this one is actually not our equivalent to a rook but a currawong. Equally bad habits! I think its eyeing off the lizard for dinner.
@jamibann
thank you Issi, perhaps I'll consider printing :)
February 19th, 2024
