Previous
A walk in the botanic gardens by pusspup
Photo 491

A walk in the botanic gardens

A mega composite of flowers and creatures spotted on my walk.
BoB
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
134% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I am so envious of your talent as PS knowledge, do you work in the artsy field?

A stunning composite of these beautifully chosen critters and flowers.
February 19th, 2024  
moni kozi
This is outstanding!
February 19th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Well done. Great image.
February 19th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Gosh, you are clever! The rook is bowed down by a red flower and heaven knows what else is happening. Shadows and light just right! fav
February 19th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
I just love it! I'd have that one framed.
February 19th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana thanks Diana, I guess you could say that. I'm a retired research scientist, I always thought that was in the creative field!
@monikozi thank you Moni, it took a while to get right!
@johnfalconer thanks John, fun to create
@maggiemae thanks Maggie, this one is actually not our equivalent to a rook but a currawong. Equally bad habits! I think its eyeing off the lizard for dinner.
@jamibann thank you Issi, perhaps I'll consider printing :)
February 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise