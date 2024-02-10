Sign up
Previous
Photo 492
Exhibition
First visit to the Australian National Gallery for a while. This exhibit of Emily Kam Kngwarray has been on for a while and has attracted a lot of interest.
Of course, Wylie 2 posing.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
8
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th February 2024 12:13pm
Tags
exhibition
Kathy A
ace
Wow, what a collection!
February 20th, 2024
Jennifer Eurell
ace
That would be nice to see. Great photo too.
February 20th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Impressive array of art
February 20th, 2024
L. H.
ace
Really nice.
February 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
What an amazing exhibit that must be, your photo is already looking beautiful!
February 20th, 2024
Dianne
ace
What a fabulous exhibition.
February 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful artwork
February 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw , where do you start ! - so many !! - great shot with Wylie 2 creating a focal point !
February 20th, 2024
