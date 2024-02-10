Previous
Exhibition by pusspup
Photo 492

Exhibition

First visit to the Australian National Gallery for a while. This exhibit of Emily Kam Kngwarray has been on for a while and has attracted a lot of interest.
Of course, Wylie 2 posing.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
134% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Wow, what a collection!
February 20th, 2024  
Jennifer Eurell ace
That would be nice to see. Great photo too.
February 20th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Impressive array of art
February 20th, 2024  
L. H. ace
Really nice.
February 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
What an amazing exhibit that must be, your photo is already looking beautiful!
February 20th, 2024  
Dianne ace
What a fabulous exhibition.
February 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful artwork
February 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw , where do you start ! - so many !! - great shot with Wylie 2 creating a focal point !
February 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise