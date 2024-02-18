Previous
Headed for the podium by pusspup
Photo 500

Headed for the podium

The three top bikes have to go through the tunnel to the podium so I was able to snap this guy on the way through.
International super bikes, Phillip island Australia.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
136% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Interested to see this... super bikes had an event in Invercargill just recently and I was there. Hope the penguins know how to put their fins over their ears!
February 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise