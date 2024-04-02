Sign up
Previous
Photo 535
Also on the rocks
Recent rains have made for lovely green moss on the rocks. Here at the top of the ridge looking down towards the ocean. Not far from where we flew the drone - shown in my main album.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
5
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th March 2024 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely view of the moss encrusted rock , wonderful colour palette and textures ! fav
April 2nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful shot!
April 2nd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely scene of textures.
April 2nd, 2024
Annie D
ace
wonderful bush scene
April 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a great capture of this beautiful bush sene, love the textures and moss coverd rock.
April 2nd, 2024
