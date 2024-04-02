Previous
Also on the rocks by pusspup
Photo 535

Also on the rocks

Recent rains have made for lovely green moss on the rocks. Here at the top of the ridge looking down towards the ocean. Not far from where we flew the drone - shown in my main album.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

@pusspup
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely view of the moss encrusted rock , wonderful colour palette and textures ! fav
April 2nd, 2024  
Beverley
Beautiful shot!
April 2nd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
Lovely scene of textures.
April 2nd, 2024  
Annie D
wonderful bush scene
April 2nd, 2024  
Diana
Such a great capture of this beautiful bush sene, love the textures and moss coverd rock.
April 2nd, 2024  
