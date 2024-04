When I was posting the rainbow balloons week Carole @yorkshirekiwi posted a wonderful Pep Ventosa version https://365project.org/yorkshirekiwi/365/2024-03-19 so I had to try it myself. I only did this one, and largely left in the edges as I thought they added to the pic. I don't like it as much as Carole's though. Might have to try again.