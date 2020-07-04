Sign up
Photo 2207
Pebblemaker
stones are washed up and down these runnels by the waves and the whole beach is covered with beautifully rounded, gorgeous coloured rocks and pebbles.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2207
photos
205
followers
214
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments: 4
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
4th July 2020 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
pebbles
Monique
ace
Wow beautiful beach scene, that pattern in the sand ....
July 4th, 2020
Karen
Love the ripples.
July 4th, 2020
Gosia
ace
Great capture
July 4th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
A sand puzzle - nicely chosen for light and colour!
July 4th, 2020
