Bright moon by pusspup
Photo 2208

Bright moon

The moon is astonishingly bright tonight. We are sitting on the verandah drinking wine and can see, in an otherwise pitch black night, the waves breaking in the moonlight! Wow!
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Wylie

@pusspup
Casablanca ace
Beautiful light trail in the water. Super and atmospheric
July 5th, 2020  
Monique ace
The colourscheme is magnificent and a beautiful composition
July 5th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Wouldn't you want time to stand still for this! fav
July 5th, 2020  
