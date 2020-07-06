Previous
stairway to heaven? by pusspup
stairway to heaven?

Or 'stay away from the light'?
Either way, having taken this iphone shot, I had to stop and unpack the big camera to make sure I had a quality shot, however we are just back from the coast and its cold, so the iphone shot it is!!
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Wylie

ace
The iPhone did very well! Lovely shot, so much interest in it.
July 6th, 2020  
As close as it can get, wonderful shot and patterns on the foreground tree.
July 6th, 2020  
Oh super!
July 6th, 2020  
