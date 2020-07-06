Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2209
stairway to heaven?
Or 'stay away from the light'?
Either way, having taken this iphone shot, I had to stop and unpack the big camera to make sure I had a quality shot, however we are just back from the coast and its cold, so the iphone shot it is!!
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
3
2
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
6th July 2020 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
forest
,
stairway
,
bushfire
Casablanca
ace
The iPhone did very well! Lovely shot, so much interest in it.
July 6th, 2020
Diana
ace
As close as it can get, wonderful shot and patterns on the foreground tree.
July 6th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Oh super!
July 6th, 2020
