After the fires - again

Who knew that trees burned from the inside during a bush fire?

This amazing example had been cut down in the forest, clearly as it was unsafe due to the fact that the inside had burnt it to a hollow shell! From the outside you would never have known. As you might be able to make out, it was a big tree.

Very moist in the forest now and the green ground cover was lush and jewel-like in colour. Good for regeneration.