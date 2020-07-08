Sign up
Photo 2211
Next
Photo 2211
evening on the beach
This is what I will call a 'faux' long exposure. For those interested I took 9 shots hand held between .3 and .4 sec each then aligned and blended them in PS. I used a single shot for the headland and sand so they would be sharper.
BoB
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Nicely done, so beautiful!
July 8th, 2020
