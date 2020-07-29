Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2232
Wattle gully
The wattle trees are starting to come out and their foliage has filled this little gully with wonderful leafy colour ahead of the flowers.
Thanks to you all for your well wishes yesterday, they are all most appreciated.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2232
photos
211
followers
218
following
611% complete
View this month »
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
17th July 2020 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wattle
Casablanca
ace
It looks such a colourful mishmash of new growth
July 29th, 2020
Ethel
ace
How I would love to go walking and poking about in that place. Any fungi?
July 29th, 2020
