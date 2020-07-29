Previous
Wattle gully by pusspup
Wattle gully

The wattle trees are starting to come out and their foliage has filled this little gully with wonderful leafy colour ahead of the flowers.
Thanks to you all for your well wishes yesterday, they are all most appreciated.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Casablanca ace
It looks such a colourful mishmash of new growth
July 29th, 2020  
Ethel ace
How I would love to go walking and poking about in that place. Any fungi?
July 29th, 2020  
