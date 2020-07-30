Sign up
Photo 2233
Neon peacock
A sad thing happened today. One of the neighbourhood 'boys' was hit by a car and killed. We are suspicious it was deliberate - it takes all kinds.
He has been added to our pet cemetery but I took advantage of the photo ops first. More soon.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2233
photos
Tags
peacock
,
feathers.
ace
A beautiful image! Such a sad story, especially if deliberate. Don't know how anyone could do that...so sorry.
July 30th, 2020
Diana
ace
How awful for that to happen, you sure made the most of your photo op. Wonderful processing and colours.
July 30th, 2020
