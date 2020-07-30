Previous
Neon peacock by pusspup
Neon peacock

A sad thing happened today. One of the neighbourhood 'boys' was hit by a car and killed. We are suspicious it was deliberate - it takes all kinds.
He has been added to our pet cemetery but I took advantage of the photo ops first. More soon.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
CC Folk ace
A beautiful image! Such a sad story, especially if deliberate. Don't know how anyone could do that...so sorry.
July 30th, 2020  
Diana ace
How awful for that to happen, you sure made the most of your photo op. Wonderful processing and colours.
July 30th, 2020  
