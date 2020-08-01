Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2235
An old burn
Drone shot of the alpine scenery with dead trees left from a past burn/bush fire.
We had a lovely picnic at the base of these trees complete with Lamington cake.
If you look closely you'll see where I've secretly added in an Eastern Rosella.
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2235
photos
211
followers
218
following
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
2235
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
L1D-20c
Taken
17th July 2020 12:12pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
scene
,
alpine
Jason
ace
super location and capture
August 1st, 2020
