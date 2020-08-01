Previous
An old burn by pusspup
Photo 2235

An old burn

Drone shot of the alpine scenery with dead trees left from a past burn/bush fire.
We had a lovely picnic at the base of these trees complete with Lamington cake.
If you look closely you'll see where I've secretly added in an Eastern Rosella.
Wylie

@pusspup
Jason ace
super location and capture
August 1st, 2020  
