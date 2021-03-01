Previous
Next
whales breaching by pusspup
Photo 2445

whales breaching

Who'd a thought one could actually be lucky enough to spot whales from a plane! Sure they were a long way down, but still awesome to see. Cropped and sharpened a bit so not a great photo, but fun anyway. From our 2019 trek.
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
669% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise