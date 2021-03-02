Sign up
Photo 2446
No, don't look, she's back isn't she?
What do you do when you've suddenly got an afternoon free and its beautiful Autumn weather? Go to the zoo! Being Tuesday it was virtually empty too.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
2nd March 2021 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zebra
,
zoo
Issi Bannerman
ace
We don't have a zoo anywhere close to us, but I agree, what better place to lose yourself and take some time out. Lovely image of these handsome beasts.
March 2nd, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Outstanding capture...Great title :)
March 2nd, 2021
