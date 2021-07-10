Previous
Macdonnell Ranges by pusspup
Macdonnell Ranges

OK, This is a 2 pic stitch of the spinifex on the Ranges onto which I've dropped in Wylie 2 in race mode and a flock of birds all for a bit of fun.
I just love the spinifex, it looks like marching aliens!
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Asli ace
Wow! Amazing shot and colors! I love motorcycles so much (:
July 24th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
One might be confused you were in Texas! Wylie 2 obviously loves his motorbike!
July 24th, 2021  
leggzy
Brilliant shot, scenery & additions 👍
July 24th, 2021  
