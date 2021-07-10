Sign up
Photo 2576
Macdonnell Ranges
OK, This is a 2 pic stitch of the spinifex on the Ranges onto which I've dropped in Wylie 2 in race mode and a flock of birds all for a bit of fun.
I just love the spinifex, it looks like marching aliens!
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
16th June 2021 12:22pm
Tags
composite
,
spinifex
Asli
ace
Wow! Amazing shot and colors! I love motorcycles so much (:
July 24th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
One might be confused you were in Texas! Wylie 2 obviously loves his motorbike!
July 24th, 2021
leggzy
Brilliant shot, scenery & additions 👍
July 24th, 2021
