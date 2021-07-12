Previous
A visitor by pusspup
Photo 2578

A visitor

I had to actually manipulate this butterfly from nearby as I couldn't quite catch one on a flower.
Amazing how much beautiful flora and life there is in the 'desert' and 'savannah'!
12th July 2021

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
