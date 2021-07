This is a small green waterhole at N'Dhala gorge which has focused the interest of the local birdlife. I hadn't realised I'd captured this grey-headed honey eater - complete with fly fan club as well as the zebra finches until I went through my photos!I have had my knuckles rapped by @terryliv about keeping to our trip chronology so I'll try and behave better. This was our last day out of Alice Springs before we headed North on the post-race 'holiday'.