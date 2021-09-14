Previous
Next
Back on the road again by pusspup
Photo 2642

Back on the road again

Most stock up North are Brahman, but just occasionally we saw others, like this impressive set of horns just loitering by the road side - or on the road.
I particularly love the shadow!
bob
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
723% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
A fantastic image of this lovely beastie. Fav
September 15th, 2021  
julia ace
Looks like an escapee from your ranch @dide..
September 15th, 2021  
Dianne
@julzmaioro must've been a good swimmer....
September 15th, 2021  
Wylie ace
@dide @julzmaioro ha ha, I see what you mean, he's come a long way!
September 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise