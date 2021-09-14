Sign up
Photo 2642
Back on the road again
Most stock up North are Brahman, but just occasionally we saw others, like this impressive set of horns just loitering by the road side - or on the road.
I particularly love the shadow!
bob
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
cattle
cattle
Dianne
A fantastic image of this lovely beastie. Fav
September 15th, 2021
julia
ace
Looks like an escapee from your ranch
@dide
..
September 15th, 2021
Dianne
@julzmaioro
must've been a good swimmer....
September 15th, 2021
Wylie
ace
@dide
@julzmaioro
ha ha, I see what you mean, he's come a long way!
September 15th, 2021
