Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2926
Packsaddle Springs
This lovely spot was as far as we could go by 4WD and it was challenging. Post covid and late in the day we didn't have the energy to walk another hour to the actual waterfall and springs. Maybe another adventure. But this was a lovely spot anyway!
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3049
photos
236
followers
238
following
801% complete
View this month »
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
2927
Latest from all albums
122
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
2927
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th June 2022 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Maggiemae
ace
I'm a bit like that in the NZ environment where the sign says, 1 hour walk to the springs/waterfall. Beautiful sun burst!
July 14th, 2022
Desi
What a stunning shot. Lovely scene made special by the sunburst in trees
July 14th, 2022
Carole G
ace
Does look rough going. Fab sun burst
July 14th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful sun flare.
July 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close