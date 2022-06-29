Previous
Next
Packsaddle Springs by pusspup
Photo 2926

Packsaddle Springs

This lovely spot was as far as we could go by 4WD and it was challenging. Post covid and late in the day we didn't have the energy to walk another hour to the actual waterfall and springs. Maybe another adventure. But this was a lovely spot anyway!
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
801% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I'm a bit like that in the NZ environment where the sign says, 1 hour walk to the springs/waterfall. Beautiful sun burst!
July 14th, 2022  
Desi
What a stunning shot. Lovely scene made special by the sunburst in trees
July 14th, 2022  
Carole G ace
Does look rough going. Fab sun burst
July 14th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful sun flare.
July 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise