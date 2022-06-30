Previous
Sunset boab tree by pusspup
Sunset boab tree

Part of the special nature of travelling the NW of Australia is the Boab trees. No doubt you will see more!
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Desi
Oh wow. I thought Baobs were African only. Didn't realise you had them in Australia as well
July 14th, 2022  
Carole G ace
They are fascinating trees. Lovely shot
July 14th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a fabulous tree!
July 14th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
It’s a beaut and the lighting is perfect
July 14th, 2022  
Babs ace
Love the light on the branches
July 14th, 2022  
