Previous
Next
Wine and Cheese? by pusspup
Photo 2928

Wine and Cheese?

On our return journey from the rough 4WD track to Packsaddle Springs, the phone rings! Look up the hill. It was our AirBNB landlord saying come up for a sundowner! You can just see his 4WD on top of the hill.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
802% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How lucky can one get! Lovely capture of a beautiful scene and light.
July 15th, 2022  
Babs ace
You can run but you can't hide, he spotted you. ha ha.
July 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise