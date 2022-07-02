Previous
The sun setting on a beautiful scene by pusspup
The sun setting on a beautiful scene

Maybe its just me but the outback is beautiful every way you look.
Here the range behind the white trunked ghost gum eucalypts is picking up colour in the sunset as we return to our accommodation.
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this beautiful landscape.
July 16th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful as the sun sets !
July 16th, 2022  
