Evening Boab and Elephant rock by pusspup
Photo 2930

Evening Boab and Elephant rock

From this angle you can't see the elephant face, but trust me, its there.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a magical capture and mood!
July 16th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yes I see the elephant !! Such wonderful evening tones - so moody ! fav
July 16th, 2022  
Dianne
Really lovely. Fav
July 16th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
That boab tree is so iconic! Super glow in this light! fav
July 16th, 2022  
