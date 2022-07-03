Sign up
Photo 2930
Evening Boab and Elephant rock
From this angle you can't see the elephant face, but trust me, its there.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
4
4
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3052
photos
236
followers
238
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th June 2022 6:41pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
Diana
ace
Such a magical capture and mood!
July 16th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yes I see the elephant !! Such wonderful evening tones - so moody ! fav
July 16th, 2022
Dianne
Really lovely. Fav
July 16th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
That boab tree is so iconic! Super glow in this light! fav
July 16th, 2022
