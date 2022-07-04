Sign up
Photo 2931
Capturing Wylie 2 snapping a boab in the sunset
We certainly burned plenty of pixels on boabs this trip. They are so amazing!
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
1
1
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th June 2022 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boab
Diana
ace
What a wonderful shot and timing, nice to see a bit of Wylie 2 and his photo. These trees are so amazing and you got a fabulous silhouette of it. Terrific capture and tones.
July 17th, 2022
