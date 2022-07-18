Previous
Geike Gorge National Park by pusspup
Photo 2945

Geike Gorge National Park

With some more of that gorgeous golden spinifex in foreground. That stuff is really prickly though!
I lost my lens cap on this walk, and even though rewalking it, in the heat, we didn't find it.
Diana ace
Another wonderful capture of this amazing scene and vegetation. Such great textures and tones, love those stunning rock formations too.
July 31st, 2022  
