Geike Gorge cruise by pusspup
Geike Gorge cruise

This exceeded expectations. It was very beautiful and we saw loads of crocodiles (all freshwater). The light was beautiful as we returned to the dock and provided beautiful colour in the reflections.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Annie D ace
stunning colours!
August 1st, 2022  
Babs ace
Gorgeous colours and light fav
August 1st, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I had to google the name before I could put this lovely photo in the right place! Something we would love to do!
August 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a delightful capture of these wonderful textures and colours.
August 1st, 2022  
