Photo 2946
Geike Gorge cruise
This exceeded expectations. It was very beautiful and we saw loads of crocodiles (all freshwater). The light was beautiful as we returned to the dock and provided beautiful colour in the reflections.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
4
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2939
2940
2941
2942
2943
2944
2945
2946
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
30th June 2022 4:45pm
landscape
Annie D
ace
stunning colours!
August 1st, 2022
Babs
ace
Gorgeous colours and light fav
August 1st, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I had to google the name before I could put this lovely photo in the right place! Something we would love to do!
August 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a delightful capture of these wonderful textures and colours.
August 1st, 2022
