White faced heron fishing (or narcissus!) by pusspup
Photo 2947

White faced heron fishing (or narcissus!)

We are having a few days at the coast and it was a perfect afternoon to go shooting water birds today. This 'blue crane' was quite obliging and the only ripples on the water were created by his movement. More to come.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

@pusspup
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow - love it , the perfection of the reflections - fav
August 2nd, 2022  
