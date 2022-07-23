Previous
Paradise from above by pusspup
Paradise from above

This is where I take most of my beach shots.
That isthmus of sand at the bottom leads out to the rocks of 'yesterday's' shot.
That lake is often connected to the ocean, but has currently closed by weather conditions.
23rd July 2022

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a gorgeous capture of this beautiful view with so much to see! Lovely reflections and sunburst.
August 4th, 2022  
