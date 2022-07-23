Sign up
Photo 2950
Paradise from above
This is where I take most of my beach shots.
That isthmus of sand at the bottom leads out to the rocks of 'yesterday's' shot.
That lake is often connected to the ocean, but has currently closed by weather conditions.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
1
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3076
photos
233
followers
236
following
808% complete
2943
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
L1D-20c
Taken
3rd August 2022 4:14pm
Tags
drone
Diana
ace
What a gorgeous capture of this beautiful view with so much to see! Lovely reflections and sunburst.
August 4th, 2022
