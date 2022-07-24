Sign up
Photo 2951
Banksia botanical
I was going to remove my hand from the photo, but in the end, decided I quite liked it as part of the photo.
I also did a reduced colour version which I've uploaded in my alternative album. I'd be interested to hear which you prefer!
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3078
photos
233
followers
236
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
4th August 2022 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
botanical
Yao RL
ace
I like this version, yes, with the hand, The transparent nails are impressive.
August 5th, 2022
Diana
ace
I loved the other one but I love this one more! It appears to be so alive!
August 5th, 2022
Babs
ace
I prefer this one if you are putting a selection together as a botanical subject but I prefer the other one artistically.
August 5th, 2022
