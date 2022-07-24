Previous
Banksia botanical by pusspup
Banksia botanical

I was going to remove my hand from the photo, but in the end, decided I quite liked it as part of the photo.
I also did a reduced colour version which I've uploaded in my alternative album. I'd be interested to hear which you prefer!
@pusspup
Yao RL ace
I like this version, yes, with the hand, The transparent nails are impressive.
August 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
I loved the other one but I love this one more! It appears to be so alive!
August 5th, 2022  
Babs ace
I prefer this one if you are putting a selection together as a botanical subject but I prefer the other one artistically.
August 5th, 2022  
