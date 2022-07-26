Romance among the boab trees

We spotted this pair of boab trees as we started on the Gibb River Road WA. If you are interested Google it, as it is quite famous for serious outback 4WD travelers.

We chose this pair of trees as they resembled the necklace Wylie 2 bought for my birthday in Kununurra.

Thanks to everyone for their kind thoughts and wishes for my Mum who was in hospital last night. I got her back to the aged care home just before midnight, stocked up with antivirals for her dreadfully painful shingles that just won't go away (she's 95).