Romance among the boab trees
Romance among the boab trees

We spotted this pair of boab trees as we started on the Gibb River Road WA. If you are interested Google it, as it is quite famous for serious outback 4WD travelers.
We chose this pair of trees as they resembled the necklace Wylie 2 bought for my birthday in Kununurra.
Thanks to everyone for their kind thoughts and wishes for my Mum who was in hospital last night. I got her back to the aged care home just before midnight, stocked up with antivirals for her dreadfully painful shingles that just won't go away (she's 95).
26th July 2022

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Annie D ace
beautiful trees
I hope the shingles pain eases for Mum
August 7th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Aren't they just so special....
I so feel for your mum, I have had shingles twice. Firstly on my neck for 5 months. Secondly on my right forehead just above my eye. The pain is dreadful.
August 7th, 2022  
Dianne
Your poor mum - hopefully she can get some effective pain relief.
This tree is really neat and it's a great image.
August 7th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous tree!
August 7th, 2022  
