Where's Gary? by pusspup
Photo 2954

Where's Gary?

An outback version of where's Wally, where's Gary Galah?
This is the beautiful location where we set up camp for a couple of nights. An indigenous owned and run camp ground on the Gibb River Road.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Annie D ace
Hi Gary - I can just spot you hahahaha
August 7th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
I see Gary! Wonderful landscape here
August 7th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely capture, and I see Gary too!
August 7th, 2022  
