Photo 2956
Bell Gorge
This is the most beautiful place. We were able to walk down and swim under the falls. It was cool but beautiful, and the cascading falls water was (relatively) warm.
No crocs here, or at least, not that we saw!!
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
6
4
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3083
photos
234
followers
236
following
809% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
2nd July 2022 12:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
kimberley
,
ranges
Babs
ace
We have some of the most beautiful scenery in Australia and you always seem to find the best places and photograph them so well fav
August 9th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how awesome
August 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gorgeous and scenic place and beautifully captured ! fav
August 9th, 2022
haskar
ace
What a lovely place. I see people on the rocks in the river. It gives a sense of the scale of how high you must have climbed
August 9th, 2022
Wylie
ace
@onewing
thanks Babs, that's lovely feedback.
August 9th, 2022
Diana
ace
I can only echo Babs, such a stunning capture and scene.
August 9th, 2022
