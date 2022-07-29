Previous
Bell Gorge

This is the most beautiful place. We were able to walk down and swim under the falls. It was cool but beautiful, and the cascading falls water was (relatively) warm.
No crocs here, or at least, not that we saw!!
Babs
We have some of the most beautiful scenery in Australia and you always seem to find the best places and photograph them so well fav
August 9th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨
how awesome
August 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a gorgeous and scenic place and beautifully captured ! fav
August 9th, 2022  
haskar
What a lovely place. I see people on the rocks in the river. It gives a sense of the scale of how high you must have climbed
August 9th, 2022  
Wylie
@onewing thanks Babs, that's lovely feedback.
August 9th, 2022  
Diana
I can only echo Babs, such a stunning capture and scene.
August 9th, 2022  
