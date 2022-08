Swimming Bell Gorge

Its such a wonderful place I thought I'd share the view from below as well as above (yesterday). We swam here, and as you can see, it is quite idyllic - if a little 'fresh' in the water. But warm enough out of the water to not worry about it.

This was a hand held 1/13 shutter speed to slow down the water and I'm pretty pleased with the result. Ain't technology wonderful:)