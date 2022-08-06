Sign up
Photo 2964
Sundown at camp
This was the view from our camp site and 'dinner' table. Just gorgeous.
Still Windjana gorge as I'm keen to share such a gorgeous place with you before moving on.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Tags
landscape
Annie D
ace
gorgeous light on the cliffs - such a lovely scene
August 15th, 2022
