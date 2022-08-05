Sign up
Photo 2963
Golden hour at Windjana Gorge
Returning from our walk the light was changing and we were treated to some lovely reflections of the cliffs.
Crocs had all gone to bed :)
For those who have been curious, this is in the remote NW of Australia.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd July 2022 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
