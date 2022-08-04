Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2962
Outback reflections
The water was still enough to have lovely reflections of the coloured walls of the Gorge. So lovely!
No crocs disturbing the water, hee hee, see previous pic.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
4
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd July 2022 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
Maggiemae
ace
I think you are in the area of this country that we wanted so, to visit! fav
August 13th, 2022
Diana
ace
Goodness me this does look rather magical, awesome colours and textures.
August 13th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Magnificent. Big Fav
August 13th, 2022
Wylie
ace
@maggiemae
I can highly recommend it, but it does take a bit of preparation! thanks!
@ludwigsdiana
thanks Diana, its magical country
@happysnaps
Thanks Valerie, there's beauty everywhere!
August 13th, 2022
365 Project
@ludwigsdiana thanks Diana, its magical country
@happysnaps Thanks Valerie, there's beauty everywhere!