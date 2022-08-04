Previous
Outback reflections

The water was still enough to have lovely reflections of the coloured walls of the Gorge. So lovely!
No crocs disturbing the water, hee hee, see previous pic.
Maggiemae ace
I think you are in the area of this country that we wanted so, to visit! fav
August 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
Goodness me this does look rather magical, awesome colours and textures.
August 13th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Magnificent. Big Fav
August 13th, 2022  
Wylie ace
@maggiemae I can highly recommend it, but it does take a bit of preparation! thanks!
@ludwigsdiana thanks Diana, its magical country
@happysnaps Thanks Valerie, there's beauty everywhere!
August 13th, 2022  
