Photo 2967
Caroline Pool
We arrived at our campsite at Caroline Pool in time to enjoy the evening sun on the surrounding hills.
Golden sun on spinifex is magical! And yes, it was very windy!
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
2962
2963
2964
129
2965
2966
130
2967
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
4th July 2022 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I loved seeing all the details in this photo when I brought it up larger.
August 17th, 2022
