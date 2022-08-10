Previous
Morning at Caroline Pool by pusspup
Photo 2968

Morning at Caroline Pool

The morning brought beautiful light and reflections. We spent some time enjoying the scenery before breaking camp and heading on.
10th August 2022

Wylie

@pusspup
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such amazing captures of this wonderful scenery, what an unusual sight! The colours and reflections are wonderful.
August 18th, 2022  
CC Folk ace
Great reflections!
August 18th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I'm glad you are taking us on this journey! It makes me sigh and relax!
August 18th, 2022  
