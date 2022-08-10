Sign up
Photo 2968
Morning at Caroline Pool
The morning brought beautiful light and reflections. We spent some time enjoying the scenery before breaking camp and heading on.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
3
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th July 2022 8:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
Such amazing captures of this wonderful scenery, what an unusual sight! The colours and reflections are wonderful.
August 18th, 2022
CC Folk
ace
Great reflections!
August 18th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I'm glad you are taking us on this journey! It makes me sigh and relax!
August 18th, 2022
