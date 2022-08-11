Sign up
Photo 2969
River gum
This old tree in the dry river bed was so full of character I thought it might be good in B&W.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3100
photos
233
followers
240
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th July 2022 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Issi Bannerman
ace
It's lovely in black and white. Super shot.
August 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured,the textures sure pop on black.
August 19th, 2022
