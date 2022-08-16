Sign up
Photo 2974
Termites on the fence line
The barbed wire actually went through the termite mounds, so I guess the fence has been there a while!
Wonderful things you find in the outback.
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3106
photos
232
followers
242
following
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
6th July 2022 5:10pm
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
What a wonderful capture and scene, the colours of the outback are just stunning! Love the fence and dof!
August 22nd, 2022
Babs
ace
Great shot of the termite city. Good job the fence is metal
August 22nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great capture of the stunning red soil , and the termites using the fence for support !
August 22nd, 2022
