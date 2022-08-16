Previous
Termites on the fence line by pusspup
Termites on the fence line

The barbed wire actually went through the termite mounds, so I guess the fence has been there a while!
Wonderful things you find in the outback.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Wylie

Diana ace
What a wonderful capture and scene, the colours of the outback are just stunning! Love the fence and dof!
August 22nd, 2022  
Babs ace
Great shot of the termite city. Good job the fence is metal
August 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great capture of the stunning red soil , and the termites using the fence for support !
August 22nd, 2022  
