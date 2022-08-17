Previous
gum tree that's not a salmon gum by pusspup
Photo 2975

gum tree that's not a salmon gum

I still love the salmon colour of these trees even if @merrelyn tells me that they are unlikely to be salmon gums based on location.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and colours. We have rainbow gums here which apparently are not supposed to be growing here at all ;-)
August 23rd, 2022  
Babs ace
Whatever it is called the bark is gorgeous. You would never know I have a bit of a thing for tree bark would you. Fav
August 23rd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful , whatever they may be called -
August 23rd, 2022  
