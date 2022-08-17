Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2975
gum tree that's not a salmon gum
I still love the salmon colour of these trees even if
@merrelyn
tells me that they are unlikely to be salmon gums based on location.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3108
photos
233
followers
242
following
815% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
6th July 2022 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and colours. We have rainbow gums here which apparently are not supposed to be growing here at all ;-)
August 23rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Whatever it is called the bark is gorgeous. You would never know I have a bit of a thing for tree bark would you. Fav
August 23rd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful , whatever they may be called -
August 23rd, 2022
