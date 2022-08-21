Sign up
Photo 2979
Young family
Taken out the window while having breakfast this morning. Mum with the latest joey in pouch and last season's joey sunbaking nearby.
How lucky are we?!
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
26th August 2022 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Tags
kangaroos
