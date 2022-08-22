Previous
Devil's Marbles II by pusspup
Photo 2980

Devil's Marbles II

Another shot of the Devil's Marbles, this is not my clever naming as many kindly attributed to me, but their actual name, also Karlu Karlu in indigenous language.
Can anyone find Gary? He's persistent :)
